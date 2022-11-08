TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

TELUS Price Performance

TELUS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 44,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,073,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after acquiring an additional 139,211 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 25.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 61,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

