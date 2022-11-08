Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0288 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:GIM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. 146,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,677. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. Templeton Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $129,405.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,938,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,500,916.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 89,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $430,668.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,908,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,682.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $129,405.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,938,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,500,916.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 6,075,647 shares of company stock valued at $26,511,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 19.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 625,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

