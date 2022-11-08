Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.90

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 12373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Tenneco Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenneco
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter worth $54,794,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth $37,430,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth $21,286,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 712,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 657,271 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth $12,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
About Tenneco
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenneco (TEN)
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.