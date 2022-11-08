Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.90

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 12373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Tenneco Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenneco

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter worth $54,794,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth $37,430,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth $21,286,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 712,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 657,271 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth $12,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

Further Reading

