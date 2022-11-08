Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC stock opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30. Teradata has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Teradata

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Teradata by 24.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Teradata by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

