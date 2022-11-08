Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.58-$1.62 EPS.

Teradata Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:TDC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,632. Teradata has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDC. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Teradata by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after buying an additional 446,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 92.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 443,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 45.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after purchasing an additional 297,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,317,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

