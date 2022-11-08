TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0316 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $309.46 million and $40.46 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00085260 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00066654 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001944 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014511 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024848 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001380 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006343 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000285 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,906,203 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.