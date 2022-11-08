Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Tetra Tech worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.96. 198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,317. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. Northcoast Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.