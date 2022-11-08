Tetra Tech (TTEK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK opened at $140.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.82. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

