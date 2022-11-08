Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.