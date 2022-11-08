Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 7.2% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC owned about 0.23% of Texas Pacific Land worth $26,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded down $28.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,686.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,077. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.96. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $2,718.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,978.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,721.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

