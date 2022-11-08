Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 2,852 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $381.53 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.04.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
