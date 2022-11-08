Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 3,357 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 55.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.5 %

WTRG stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

