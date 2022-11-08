Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.5% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

