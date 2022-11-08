Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $221.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.47.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.