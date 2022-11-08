Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.66 Million Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of AECOM worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 248.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in AECOM by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,115,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 54.6% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AECOM to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

