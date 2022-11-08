Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,806 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,654,000 after purchasing an additional 66,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after buying an additional 1,618,497 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,885,000 after buying an additional 858,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $138.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

