Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Humana by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,973,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Humana by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $264,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.78.

Humana stock opened at $554.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.32. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

