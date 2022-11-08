Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $149.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.35 billion, a PE ratio of 122.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,546 shares of company stock valued at $18,483,572. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

