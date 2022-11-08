Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of EQT worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 32.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in EQT by 8.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of EQT by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EQT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $4,100,482.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

