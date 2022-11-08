Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/1/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $121.00.

11/1/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research to $110.00.

10/31/2022 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/28/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $98.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $90.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $108.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00.

10/28/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $108.00 to $114.00.

10/20/2022 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/17/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Texas Roadhouse is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Texas Roadhouse is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

TXRH stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.67. 643,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.02. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $101.29.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 47.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $322,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,453.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $443,548.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,400 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $322,014.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,453.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,422 shares of company stock worth $991,919 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 65.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

