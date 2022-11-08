Tezos Reaches One Day Volume of $46.82 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $46.82 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00006500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011228 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00020652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001928 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008338 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 936,825,575 coins and its circulating supply is 915,361,776 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.