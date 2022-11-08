Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on THLLY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Thales from €135.00 ($135.00) to €140.00 ($140.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Thales from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Thales from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.67.

Thales Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of THLLY stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. Thales has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

