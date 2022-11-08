The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of AES worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 21.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,116,000 after acquiring an additional 128,903 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AES in the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in AES by 6.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

