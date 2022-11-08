The AES Co. to Issue Dividend of $1.72 (NYSE:AESC)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 1.7188 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

AES Price Performance

AES stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.95. The company had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,612. AES has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $102.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

