The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFDGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGFD opened at GBX 798.16 ($9.19) on Tuesday. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 657 ($7.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,044 ($12.02). The company has a market capitalization of £747.26 million and a P/E ratio of -5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 741.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 739.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD)

