The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BGFD opened at GBX 798.16 ($9.19) on Tuesday. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 657 ($7.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,044 ($12.02). The company has a market capitalization of £747.26 million and a P/E ratio of -5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 741.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 739.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

