The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Boeing by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $2,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $164.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

