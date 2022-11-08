The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 22.0% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 38,114 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $847,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 9.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 56.9% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,383,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.11. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

