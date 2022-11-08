The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

