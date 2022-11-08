The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

