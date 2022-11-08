The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.56 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.67.

The Container Store Group Price Performance

TCS stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $231.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.47. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Container Store Group

In other The Container Store Group news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 32,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $210,936.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 58.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

