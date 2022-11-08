The Debt Box Trading 15.9% Lower This Week (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One The Debt Box token can currently be purchased for about $12.48 or 0.00061018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, The Debt Box has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

