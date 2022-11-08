The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $206.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.90 and a 200-day moving average of $244.71. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.60.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

