The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €223.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($223.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €275.00 ($275.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €189.00 ($189.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($185.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($230.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €232.00 ($232.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Trading Down 1.2 %

ETR MTX opened at €181.45 ($181.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €149.20 ($149.20) and a twelve month high of €221.10 ($221.10). The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is €167.31 and its 200 day moving average is €177.98.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.