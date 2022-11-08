The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Up 10.4%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $20.97. 17,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,105,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 11.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

