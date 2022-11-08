The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $293.04. 101,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $299.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.05 and a 200 day moving average of $292.40.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

