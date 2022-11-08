The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.36.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

