The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Insider Activity

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.