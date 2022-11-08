The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 19,167 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $62,867.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,896,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,580,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 50,200 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $170,178.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 58,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $230,490.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 41,855 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $196,299.95.

On Friday, October 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,091 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $252,120.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $270,900.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 29,400 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $146,412.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $57,960.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $37,945.40.

On Friday, October 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 9,800 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $44,492.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,343 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $67,412.10.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

NASDAQ:TOI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.28. 54,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,593. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 2.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 538.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 167,527 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 696.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 125,856 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Read More

