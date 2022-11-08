The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.00 million-$462.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.40 million.

The Pennant Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 97,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.14 million. The Pennant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth $293,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

