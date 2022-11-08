The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $74,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $136.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.71. The company has a market cap of $324.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,722 shares of company stock valued at $41,453,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

