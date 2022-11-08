The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Trading Down 2.4 %

Southern Dividend Announcement

NYSE SO opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

