The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Raised by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of SO stock opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average of $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

