The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.