Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,532 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.6% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $112,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $6.92 on Tuesday, hitting $499.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $524.32 and a 200-day moving average of $543.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,539,394. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

