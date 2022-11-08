TheStreet Downgrades Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) to D

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BEP. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $29.84 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,243,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 72,348 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 776,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,485,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,690,000 after buying an additional 709,910 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

