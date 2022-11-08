TheStreet Lowers Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Saturday. They set a hold rating for the company.
CTHR stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.63.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
