TheStreet Lowers Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Saturday. They set a hold rating for the company.

CTHR stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

