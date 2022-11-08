TheStreet Lowers Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) from an a- rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on POWI. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.01. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.43.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 22.57%.

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.