TheStreet Upgrades Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) to B

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS CBOE opened at $127.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.47. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.