thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been given a €16.00 ($16.00) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 217.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TKA. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.80) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.80 ($4.80) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.10) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.40) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

Shares of FRA TKA traded up €0.27 ($0.27) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €5.04 ($5.04). 5,501,869 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.19. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($20.70) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($27.01).

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

