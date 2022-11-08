Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $8.82 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.77 or 0.00008587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.82 billion and approximately $14.32 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,615.31 or 1.00000056 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00039651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00048814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022747 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004816 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00250903 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

