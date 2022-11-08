Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives C$21.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.25.

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TXG opened at C$9.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.17. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.07 and a 52-week high of C$17.43. The company has a market cap of C$850.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.